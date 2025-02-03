Blessing Ceremony of Grade XII at DPS MIHAN

Blessing ceremony for Grade XII was held on 03rd February 2025 in the beautiful sprawling campus of Delhi Public School MIHAN. Dr. Raakesh Kriplani, renowned psychologist of Nagpur city graced the occasion as the chief guest. Ms Nidhi Yadav, Principal of DPS MIHAN welcomed the guest and addressed the students and parents.

The President and Pro Vice Chairperson of DPS MIHAN and Kamptee Road Nagpur Ms. Tulika Kedia in her blessing address, motivated the students to work diligently towards achieving excellence in CBSE Grade XII exam. Ms. Savita Jaiswal, Director DPS MIHAN and Kamptee Road Nagpur in her message blessed the students by telling them to realize their true potential and achieve the zenith of success.

In his address, Dr. Raakesh Kriplani, emphasised the students to remain stress free before the exams and face the exams with confidence. He added that one should follow the passion and work hard to achieve it. Citations were read out by the teachers and Best of Luck badges were pinned by the guest and the Principal to extend their blessings and wishes.

Students ‘Weaved the Impression’ as a memory of the batch of 2024-25. The ceremony was highlighted by the melodious choir performances of the school choir. Ms Shweta Mudliar, HOD English department compered the program.