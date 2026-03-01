Blast at SBL Energy Explosives Factory in Katol Leaves 12 Dead, Many Injured

Advertisement

Nagpur: A massive explosion occurred at an explosives manufacturing unit operated by SBL Energy Limited in Katol tehsil of Nagpur district, claiming at least 12 lives and injuring more than 15 people. The injured are currently undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals, while rescue and relief operations are still underway.

According to initial information, the blast took place in the early hours of the morning when work was in progress at the factory. The explosion was so powerful that the entire facility was engulfed in flames and reduced to rubble. The main building of the factory collapsed completely.

The impact of the blast was felt far beyond the factory premises. Debris from the explosion was reportedly hurled up to half a kilometre away, and the sound of the blast was heard across surrounding areas, triggering panic among local residents.

Following the explosion, chaos ensued at the site. Emergency response teams rushed to the spot and immediately began rescue operations. There are fears that more workers may still be trapped under the debris caused by the collapse of the building.

Senior officials from the district administration, police, and fire brigade have reached the site. An investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the explosion, while safety lapses at the factory are also being examined.

