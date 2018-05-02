Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Aug 29th, 2020
    National News

    Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies at 43

    American actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for his role in Black Panther, has died of cancer, the BBC reported, quoting his family.

    The 43-year-old actor died at his home in Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side.

    Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.

    ‘A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,’ his family said in a statement.

    ‘From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther,’ it said.

    Boseman’s family said he was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago.

