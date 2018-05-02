BJP’s Vikas Kumbhare retains seat in Nagpur Central

Nagpur: BJP’s Vikas Kumbhare won from Nagpur Central constituency by a narrow margin of votes. Kumbhare defeated Congress candidate Bunty Shelke. It was a see-saw poll battle as both the candidates were leading in one round or another.

In the final round of counting of votes, Kumbhare took lead and emerged winner. The AIMIM candidate Abdul Sharif Patel spoiled the party of Congress candidate by garnering a chunk of Muslim votes.

With Congress fielding Bunty Shelke, a novice in Assembly elections, everybody speculated Vikas Kumbhare of BJP will win the election. However, Shelke gave a tough fight to Kumbhare taking the counting till very last round. Kumbhare registered his first win in 2009 and now was secured his hat-rick. Despite from development works, his name was known in the every households played key role in Kumbhare’s victory.

Kumbhare took a lot of efforts to develop this part of Nagpur. Dharmendra Mandlik of BSP and Kamlesh Bhagatkar of Vanchit were posing tough fights in this constituency.