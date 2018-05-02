Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, May 24th, 2019

BJP’s success because of greats like Advani: PM

PM Narendra Modi tweets: “Called on respected Advaniji. The BJP’s successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people.”

The PM and party president Amit Shah meet senior BJP leader LK Advani. They will also meet Murli Manohar Joshi later today.

The BJP veteran had put out a statement yesterday conveying “heartiest congratulations” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “unprecedented victory”. He also credited BJP president Amit Shah for an “enormous effort” in taking the BJP’s message to voters.

“Heartiest congratulations to Narendrabhai Modi for steering the BJP towards this unprecedented victory in the elections,” said Advani in a statement as the BJP’s victory surpassed its 2014 win.

“Amitbhai Shah as the BJP president and all the dedicated workers of the party have put in enormous effort in making sure that the message of the BJP reaches every voter of the country,” Advani said, adding that it was a “wonderful feeling” that the elections were successfully completed.

