Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Oct 24th, 2019

BJP’s Sawarkar wins from Kamptee

Nagpur: BJP’s Tekchand Sawarkar has emerged winner from Kamptee constituency in a closely fought Assembly election. Sawarkar defeated Suresh Bhoyar of Congress.

All eyes were on Kamptee constituency. For, BJP decided not to repeat Chandrashekar Bawankule, Energy Minister and Guardian Minister of district, as its candidate from this constituency. Bawankule didn’t keep any grudge and kept working wholeheartedly for Tekchand Sawarkar, BJP candidate this time. Sawarkar is a close aide of Bawankule and husband of Nisha Sawarkar, former President of Zilla Parishad. Bawankule had built this constituency into a forte of BJP. In 2009, he won by a margin of 31,000 votes. In 2014, he defeated Congress candidate Rajendra Mulak by a margin of over 40,000 votes. This time, Congress had fielded Suresh Bhoyar, former President of Zilla Parishad. Though there was contest given the work done by Bawankule and BJP’s strong network, Sawarkar sailed through smoothly.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur’s Architect Habeeb Khan elected Chairman of Council of Architecture
Nagpur’s Architect Habeeb Khan elected Chairman of Council of Architecture
Shoppers throng bazaars for Diwali purchase
Shoppers throng bazaars for Diwali purchase
Nagpur Crime News
Absconding murder accused nabbed by Crime Branch
Absconding murder accused nabbed by Crime Branch
Booty worth Rs 1.93 lakh stolen from two houses in Pratap Nagar, Hudkeshwar
Booty worth Rs 1.93 lakh stolen from two houses in Pratap Nagar, Hudkeshwar
Maharashtra News
‘हे’ आहेत सर्वाधिक मताधिक्याने जिंकलेले उमेदवार
‘हे’ आहेत सर्वाधिक मताधिक्याने जिंकलेले उमेदवार
कामठीत विकास कामांच्या बाजूने जनतेने दिलेला हा कौल : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
कामठीत विकास कामांच्या बाजूने जनतेने दिलेला हा कौल : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
Hindi News
जीत पर मुख्यमंत्री को प्रताप मोटवानी ने दी बधाई
जीत पर मुख्यमंत्री को प्रताप मोटवानी ने दी बधाई
दक्षिण-पश्चिम विधानसभा: विमानतल पर सीएम का स्वागत
दक्षिण-पश्चिम विधानसभा: विमानतल पर सीएम का स्वागत
Trending News
BJP loses ground in Fadnavis’ home district
BJP loses ground in Fadnavis’ home district
Mixed bag: BJP wins 6 seats, Congress 4, NCP 1, Independent 1 in Nagpur district
Mixed bag: BJP wins 6 seats, Congress 4, NCP 1, Independent 1 in Nagpur district
Featured News
Festive Frenzy : Nagpur markets deck up for Dhanteras, Diwali
Festive Frenzy : Nagpur markets deck up for Dhanteras, Diwali
नागपुर पश्चिम से विकास ठाकरे जीते
नागपुर पश्चिम से विकास ठाकरे जीते
Trending In Nagpur
Cash, gold worth Rs 19.29 lakh stolen from two houses in Koradi, Imamwada
Cash, gold worth Rs 19.29 lakh stolen from two houses in Koradi, Imamwada
जीत पर मुख्यमंत्री को प्रताप मोटवानी ने दी बधाई
जीत पर मुख्यमंत्री को प्रताप मोटवानी ने दी बधाई
City cops invoke MCOCA aganst gangster Ambekar, 11 members of gang
City cops invoke MCOCA aganst gangster Ambekar, 11 members of gang
Festive Frenzy : Nagpur markets deck up for Dhanteras, Diwali
Festive Frenzy : Nagpur markets deck up for Dhanteras, Diwali
दक्षिण-पश्चिम विधानसभा: विमानतल पर सीएम का स्वागत
दक्षिण-पश्चिम विधानसभा: विमानतल पर सीएम का स्वागत
पालकमंत्र्यांनी केले मुख्यमंत्र्यांचे विमानतळावर अभिनंदन
पालकमंत्र्यांनी केले मुख्यमंत्र्यांचे विमानतळावर अभिनंदन
Highlights of Maha Polls: Fadnavis’ Return, Pawar’s Resurgence
Highlights of Maha Polls: Fadnavis’ Return, Pawar’s Resurgence
Mixed bag: BJP wins 6 seats, Congress 4, NCP 1, Independent 1 in Nagpur district
Mixed bag: BJP wins 6 seats, Congress 4, NCP 1, Independent 1 in Nagpur district
BJP’s Sawarkar wins from Kamptee
BJP’s Sawarkar wins from Kamptee
BJP’s Vikas Kumbhare retains seat in Nagpur Central
BJP’s Vikas Kumbhare retains seat in Nagpur Central
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145