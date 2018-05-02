BJP’s Sawarkar wins from Kamptee

Nagpur: BJP’s Tekchand Sawarkar has emerged winner from Kamptee constituency in a closely fought Assembly election. Sawarkar defeated Suresh Bhoyar of Congress.

All eyes were on Kamptee constituency. For, BJP decided not to repeat Chandrashekar Bawankule, Energy Minister and Guardian Minister of district, as its candidate from this constituency. Bawankule didn’t keep any grudge and kept working wholeheartedly for Tekchand Sawarkar, BJP candidate this time. Sawarkar is a close aide of Bawankule and husband of Nisha Sawarkar, former President of Zilla Parishad. Bawankule had built this constituency into a forte of BJP. In 2009, he won by a margin of 31,000 votes. In 2014, he defeated Congress candidate Rajendra Mulak by a margin of over 40,000 votes. This time, Congress had fielded Suresh Bhoyar, former President of Zilla Parishad. Though there was contest given the work done by Bawankule and BJP’s strong network, Sawarkar sailed through smoothly.