Published On : Sat, Nov 23rd, 2019

BJP workers erupts joy in Nagpur, Celebration galore

Nagpur: As the name of Devendra Fadnavis was announced as next Chief Minister of Maharashtra in a sudden twist and turn in the polity of Maharashtra, the joy was evident among BJP workers in Nagpur.

As the party workers woke up to pleasant surprise with the news of Fadnavis taking up the state government’s top job<, they were quick to exude their happiness and set on their celebration mood. The woman members took to streets and shout out loud to affirm their belief in their party. The party workers were so overwhelmed that it turned out to be yet another grand celebration for them. The women's wing of BJP turned out with winning gestures while waving huge party flags. Amid the beats of dhol and cheers, the saffron followers made their noise heard, as loud and clear, as the message given to estranged Shiv Sena in the state's politics.

