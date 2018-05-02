BJP turned UP into Apradh Pradesh: Priyanka

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the encounter killing UP gangster Vikas Dubey this morning. “The BJP government has turned Uttar Pradesh into ‘apradh pradesh’. Criminals like Vikas Dubey are prospering amd being shielded by people in power. Congress demands a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge in the entire Kanpur episode.”

Gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead Friday by police, who claim he was trying to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain overturned on the outskirts of the city. The SUV met with an accident at Bhaunti in Kanpur district, toppling on an isolated stretch of the road which was slippery after the rains, police claimed. The car was part of a small convoy of police vehicles. Police said the gangster snatched a pistol from one of the policemen injured in the accident and was shot when he opened fire while trying to flee, an account being questioned by opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh.

Six policemen, including two from the Special task Force, were hurt in the accident and the exchange of fire around 6 am, an official said. Dubey was the sixth man to die in a police encounter after the ambush he allegedly masterminded in Kanpur’s Bikru village past midnight on July 2, killing eight policemen who had come to arrest him.

Madhya Pradesh police arrested Vikas Dubey outside the Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was handed over to an Uttar Pradesh police late in the evening.

Kanpur Range Inspector General Mohit Agarwal said Dubey tried to flee from the car with an injured policeman’s pistol. He was chased and surrounded by policemen and was asked to surrender. When he started firing with an intention to kill, policemen opened fire in self-defence, Kanpur police said.