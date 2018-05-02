Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, May 23rd, 2019

BJP-Sena combine maintain its lead in Vidarbha

Chandrapur may spoil saffron alliance’s party

Nagpur: Right from the beginning of the counting of votes, the saffron alliance has been leading all the ten seats of Lok Sabha in Vidarbha.

Apart from Nagpur and Ramtek, where the Gadkari and Tumane respectively have maintained the lead, other constituencies, except for Chandrapur were giving smiles to the alliance candidates.

Till 12 noon, Anandrao Adsul of Shiv Sena was leading by 9,125 votes in Amravati over his nearest rival Independent candidate Navneet Rana. Akola too was going in stride of alliance with Sanjay Dhotre of BJP getting a solid lead of 1,01,526 votes over his nearest rival Adv Prakash Ambedkar of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi. However, there could be some respite for the Congress-NCP alliance with its candidate Balu alias Suresh Dhanorkar going neck-and-neck with his rival and seating BJP MP Hansraj Ahir. The figures changed every minute with each one leading with a slender margin. At 12.15 pm Ahir was leading with 1864 votes.

In Bhandara-Gondia, BJP candidate Sunil Mendhe had taken a lead of 38,045 votes over NCP’s Nana Panchbudhe. Prataprao Jadhav of Shiv Sena was leading with 48,976 votes in Buldana over NCP’s Dr Rajendra Shingane.

In Gadchiroli, Ashok Nete had taken the lead right from the beginning and was ahead by 36,139 votes over his nearest rival of Namdeo Usendi of Congress.

Wardha too was going in favour of BJP where Ramdas Tadas maintained a lead of 19,811 votes over his nearest rival Charulata Tokas of Congress.

In Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha seat, Bhavana Gawali of Shiv Sena was leading with 16,009 votes over Manikrao Thakre of Congress.

दिल थाम कर बैठिए, फिल्म ‘भारत’ का एंथम गीत आज होगा रिलीज
दिल थाम कर बैठिए, फिल्म ‘भारत’ का एंथम गीत आज होगा रिलीज
Video: सनी लियोनी के सेक्सी अवतार को देख फैंस को लगा 440 का झटका
Video: सनी लियोनी के सेक्सी अवतार को देख फैंस को लगा 440 का झटका
Filmi Baatein
Sonam Kapoor Gives a Sneak-Peek Into Her ‘Luxury’ While Launching Chopard Parfums at Cannes 2019
Sonam Kapoor Gives a Sneak-Peek Into Her ‘Luxury’ While Launching Chopard Parfums at Cannes 2019
For Vivek, Nagpur is the most sought after place to visit
For Vivek, Nagpur is the most sought after place to visit
Happening Nagpur
Auditions for ‘Mr Miss and Mrs Global India 2019’ begins in city
Auditions for ‘Mr Miss and Mrs Global India 2019’ begins in city
Nitin Gadkari, Vivek Oberoi launch ‘PM Narendra Modi’ poster
Nitin Gadkari, Vivek Oberoi launch ‘PM Narendra Modi’ poster
Nagpur Crime News
Accused in Hudkeshwar murder surrenders before court
Accused in Hudkeshwar murder surrenders before court
Two minors molested in Bajajnagar, Wadi
Two minors molested in Bajajnagar, Wadi
Maharashtra News
वडाच्या झाडाला वाचविण्यासाठी मनपा आयुक्तांची अशीही धडपड
वडाच्या झाडाला वाचविण्यासाठी मनपा आयुक्तांची अशीही धडपड
संयुक्त प्रयत्नातून करू नागपूरचा शाश्वत विकास : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
संयुक्त प्रयत्नातून करू नागपूरचा शाश्वत विकास : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
Hindi News
मेहनतकश मजदूरों की कौन सुने फरियाद!
मेहनतकश मजदूरों की कौन सुने फरियाद!
किसानों की मागों को लेकर राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस ने दिया मुख्यमंत्री को निवेदन
किसानों की मागों को लेकर राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस ने दिया मुख्यमंत्री को निवेदन
Trending News
Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Live News Updates
Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Live News Updates
Supreme Court Gets 4 New Judges As Collegium Overrules Centre’s Objections
Supreme Court Gets 4 New Judges As Collegium Overrules Centre’s Objections
Featured News
Video : Gadkari Supporters exude craze to blossom ‘kamal’
Video : Gadkari Supporters exude craze to blossom ‘kamal’
Maha: Counting begins, results of 48 seats likely by evening
Maha: Counting begins, results of 48 seats likely by evening
Trending In Nagpur
Watch Lotus Love : Mob revels in ‘saffron’ hues at Gadkari’s residence
Watch Lotus Love : Mob revels in ‘saffron’ hues at Gadkari’s residence
Cong’s Dhanorkar takes lead of 6776 votes in Chandrapur
Cong’s Dhanorkar takes lead of 6776 votes in Chandrapur
Shiv Sena’s Tumane leads by 12991 votes in Ramtek
Shiv Sena’s Tumane leads by 12991 votes in Ramtek
Video : Gadkari Supporters exude craze to blossom ‘kamal’
Video : Gadkari Supporters exude craze to blossom ‘kamal’
Gadkari leads by 51348 votes in Nagpur
Gadkari leads by 51348 votes in Nagpur
BJP-Sena combine maintain its lead in Vidarbha
BJP-Sena combine maintain its lead in Vidarbha
Shiv Sena’s Tumane leads by 13241 votes in Ramtek at end of 2nd round
Shiv Sena’s Tumane leads by 13241 votes in Ramtek at end of 2nd round
Gadkari leads by 33,297 votes in Nagpur
Gadkari leads by 33,297 votes in Nagpur
Nagpur police chief visits counting centre at Kalamna
Nagpur police chief visits counting centre at Kalamna
Joy starts drumming up at Gadkari’s Ramnagar residence
Joy starts drumming up at Gadkari’s Ramnagar residence
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145