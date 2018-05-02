BJP-Sena combine maintain its lead in Vidarbha

Chandrapur may spoil saffron alliance’s party

Nagpur: Right from the beginning of the counting of votes, the saffron alliance has been leading all the ten seats of Lok Sabha in Vidarbha.

Apart from Nagpur and Ramtek, where the Gadkari and Tumane respectively have maintained the lead, other constituencies, except for Chandrapur were giving smiles to the alliance candidates.

Till 12 noon, Anandrao Adsul of Shiv Sena was leading by 9,125 votes in Amravati over his nearest rival Independent candidate Navneet Rana. Akola too was going in stride of alliance with Sanjay Dhotre of BJP getting a solid lead of 1,01,526 votes over his nearest rival Adv Prakash Ambedkar of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi. However, there could be some respite for the Congress-NCP alliance with its candidate Balu alias Suresh Dhanorkar going neck-and-neck with his rival and seating BJP MP Hansraj Ahir. The figures changed every minute with each one leading with a slender margin. At 12.15 pm Ahir was leading with 1864 votes.

In Bhandara-Gondia, BJP candidate Sunil Mendhe had taken a lead of 38,045 votes over NCP’s Nana Panchbudhe. Prataprao Jadhav of Shiv Sena was leading with 48,976 votes in Buldana over NCP’s Dr Rajendra Shingane.

In Gadchiroli, Ashok Nete had taken the lead right from the beginning and was ahead by 36,139 votes over his nearest rival of Namdeo Usendi of Congress.

Wardha too was going in favour of BJP where Ramdas Tadas maintained a lead of 19,811 votes over his nearest rival Charulata Tokas of Congress.

In Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha seat, Bhavana Gawali of Shiv Sena was leading with 16,009 votes over Manikrao Thakre of Congress.