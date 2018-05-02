BJP-Sena alliance leads in 8 of 10 seats of Vidarbha

Rana in Amravati while Dhanorkar in Chandrapur march ahead

Nagpur: Early trends in the morning showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shiv Sena (SS) alliance was sweeping all the ten seats of Vidarbha with all its candidates. However, the scene changed a little with Independent candidate from Amravati Navneet Rana and Congress candidate from Chandrapur Suresh alias Balu Dhanorkar taking the lead over their respective rivals.

The trends till 1.45 pm suggested that of the 10 seats in Vidarbha the BJP-SS was leading on eight while one each to Independent and Congress.

Akola: BJP candidate Sanjay Dhotre had polled 3,53,360 votes against his nearest rival Adv Prakash Ambedkar of Bahujan Vanchit Aghadi who secured 1,82,094 votes with Dhotre leading by 1,71,266 votes.

Amravati: Reversing the earlier trends, Independent candidate Navneet Rana took a lead of 17,314 votes over her Shiv Sena rival and sitting MP Anandrao Adsul. While Rana secured 2,63,171 votes, Adsul got 2,45857 votes.

Bhandara-Gondia: Sunil Mendhe of BJP maintained the lead from first round itself. At 1.45 pm he had secured 2,27230 votes with his rival Nana Panchbudhe of NCP bagging 1,68,916 votes, thus giving a lead of 58,314 votes to Mendhe.

Buldana: Shiv Sena nominee Prataprao Jadhav polled 2,42926 votes while his rival NCP’s Dr Rajendra Shingne 1,75,438 votes giving a lead of 67,488 to Jadhav.

Chandrapur: The constituency has been witnessing a neck-and-neck fight between BJP sitting MP Hansraj Ahir and Congress nominee Suresh alias Balu Dhanorkar. It is been seen as a cat and mouse race wth Dhanorkar polling 1,11,370 votes and Ahir 1,03,847 votes giving a marginal lead 7523 to Dhanorkar.

Gadchiroli-Chimur: Ashok Nete of BJP bagged 2,69,077 votes against 2,07,279 votes polled by Namdeo Usendi of Congress. Nete was leading by 61,348 votes.

Wardha: BJP candidate Ramdas Tadas polled 1,49,451 votes while Congress nominee Charulata Tokas could bag 1,07,196 votes giving a lead of 42,255 to Tadas.

Yavatmal-Washim: Sitting Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali maintained the lead since beginning. She polled 2,11,446 votes while her rival Manikrao Thakre of Congress secured 1,78,275 votes thus Gawali getting a lead of 33,171 votes.

– Avdhut Pathak