BJP, MNS likely to come together in NMC polls?

Nagpur: According to a report in a local Marathi daily, it is almost decided that BJP and MNS will fight Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections together to reduce the combined strength of Maha Vikas Aghadi. MNS chief Raj Thackeray is coming to Nagpur to gauge the political situation in the Second Capital. His two-day tour is scheduled for September 17 and 18.

Differences between BJP and Shiv Sena have gone to extremes. Therefore, an alliance between the two parties is not possible. After the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, a master plan is being prepared to fight the elections of the local bodies together to stop the BJP.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar has already expressed his wish that Maha Vikas Aghadi should fight the local body polls together in the State. As NCP has more strength in Western Maharashtra, Congress will not oppose it much. But Congress leaders in Vidarbha and especially Nagpur are against the alliance. Shiv Sena and NCP have little presence in Nagpur.

Sena had two Corporators and NCP had one. Therefore, Congress is not ready to give up even 50 out of 150 seats. However, everyone says that no one will be able to stop the MVA alliance if pressure is mounted by the high command. So BJP is cautious. But care is being taken that Shiv Sena’s strength does not increase.

BJP is also making secret preparations to split Shiv Sena’s votes. An attempt will be made to field MNS candidates in areas where Shiv Sena is dominant. Even if there is a split of two to four percent votes, BJP’s objective will be achieved.

As the MNS has adopted a strong Hindutva stance, it will benefit the BJP. Due to the new equation, the account of MNS can be reopened in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation polls.

