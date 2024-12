Advertisement





BJP Legislative Party meet to meet at 10 am on 4th December at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan: BJP Maharashtra.

The BJP has already announced that the new chief minister will take oath on December 5 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders. Though the party has not made any formal announcement, a senior BJP leader on Sunday claimed Devendra Fadnavis’ name has been finalised for the CM’s post.

Today’s Rate Saturday 23 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 77,700 /- Gold 22 KT 72,300 /- Silver / Kg 90,900/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above