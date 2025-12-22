Congress reduced to a lone win in Mohpa as BJP-Shinde Sena alliance dominates MCs and NPs; historic first for BJP in Kamptee after razor-thin victory

Nagpur: The BJP-led Mahayuti delivered a resounding verdict in the Municipal Council (MC) and Nagar Panchayat (NP) elections across Nagpur district, stamping its authority over local politics with an overwhelming victory. Of the 27 MCs and NPs, the Mahayuti captured power in 24 local bodies, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alone winning president posts in 22 councils, while Shiv Sena (Shinde) secured two.

The results proved disastrous for the Congress, which managed to retain only the Mohpa Municipal Council, failing to put up a credible challenge elsewhere. Congress-backed support helped a Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) candidate win in Butibori, while the Peasant and Workers Party (PWP) clinched Katol. Shiv Sena (Shinde) emerged victorious in Ramtek and Parseoni.

The most dramatic contest unfolded in Kamptee Municipal Council, where BJP’s Ajay Agrawal pulled off a historic win, defeating Congress veteran Shakur Nagani by a slender margin of just 103 votes. The nail-biting finish marked the first-ever BJP victory in Kamptee’s municipal history, making it the standout battle of the elections.

Overall, BJP swept 12 Nagar Panchayats and 10 Municipal Councils, underscoring its organisational strength and voter connect at the grassroots level. The party also registered a landslide in the newly formed Besa-Pipla Nagar Panchayat, winning 16 of the 17 seats in its maiden election and ending Congress-backed Aghadi’s earlier dominance.

In Ramtek constituency, represented by Minister of State Adv Ashish Jaiswal, the Shiv Sena (Shinde) held its ground by winning Ramtek MC and Parseoni NP, though BJP and Congress also secured a sizeable number of councillors in Ramtek town, reflecting a closely fought contest.

Perhaps the biggest political message came from Congress strongholds such as Saoner, Kalmeshwar and Khapa, long associated with senior Congress leader Sunil Kedar. BJP delivered decisive victories in all these areas, with MLA Ashish Deshmukh effectively dismantling the Kedar faction’s influence. Notably, Congress failed to win even a single seat in Saoner town.

Key takeaway:

The Nagpur district results underline a clear consolidation of power in favour of the Mahayuti, particularly the BJP, while exposing the Congress’s shrinking footprint in urban and semi-urban local bodies. With historic breakthroughs like Kamptee and sweeping wins in strongholds, the verdict signals a major political realignment at the grassroots level.

