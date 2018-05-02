BJP leads in 92 seats in WB, PK predicted -99

This is what was at stake for the Trinamool Congress in Bengal. Despite Narendra Modi holding 24 rallies and Amit Shah 27 rallies, the trends so far indicates a clear win for Mamata Banerjee. She had said she needed to at least win 200 seats to prevent horse trading, given the huge number of defections to the BJP before the polls began. The BJP had said they would be crossing 200 seats.

If the TMC indeed wins, it will be a huge loss of face for the BJP.

Right now the leads are: TMC: 198, BJP: 92.

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor had said he would hang up his boots if the BJP makes it to 99+

The PM and the HM had repeatedly pointed to the huge crowds at the rallies and said it indicates a win for the BJP.

All this, while the country was going through a huge crisis — the Covid pandemic.



