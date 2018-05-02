Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, May 23rd, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

BJP+ crosses 300 in early leads

The Bharatiya Janata Party has taken an early lead as counting of the ballot for the 542 Lok Sabha seats gathered pace across the country began on Thursday.

The BJP+ was leading in 320 seats while the Indian National Congress+ was placed second in the list with 112 seats according to officials trends of 371 constituencies.

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP is surging on 39 seats, while BSP and SP are ahead on eight and two seats, respectively.

Congress is leading on one seat out of the total 80, maximum for a state in the country.

BJP is leading in 22 seats and Congress in 2 out of the total 26 seats in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Modi.

Shiv Sena was leading on 13 seats, while Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam was ahead on 13, at 9:30 am.

Other parties such as Shiromani Akali Das, Mizo National Front and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference are leading in one seat.According to early trends, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is leading in Kerala’s Wayanad constituency by over 5,000 votes.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also leading from Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli.Congress leader Digvijaya Sigh is trailing behind BJPs Praygya Thakur by over 3,000 votes in Bhopal.

Besides, Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna and Vivek Tankha from Jabalpur are trailing.In the national capital, BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri is leading from South Delhi and BJP’s Parvesh Verma is ahead from West Delhi.

The Lok Sabha polls that commenced on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw approximately 900 million voters exercising their franchise and deciding the fate of 7,928 candidates across 542 seats in the country. Out of those candidates, 724 were women and four were transgenders.

दिल थाम कर बैठिए, फिल्म ‘भारत’ का एंथम गीत आज होगा रिलीज
दिल थाम कर बैठिए, फिल्म ‘भारत’ का एंथम गीत आज होगा रिलीज
Video: सनी लियोनी के सेक्सी अवतार को देख फैंस को लगा 440 का झटका
Video: सनी लियोनी के सेक्सी अवतार को देख फैंस को लगा 440 का झटका
Filmi Baatein
Sonam Kapoor Gives a Sneak-Peek Into Her ‘Luxury’ While Launching Chopard Parfums at Cannes 2019
Sonam Kapoor Gives a Sneak-Peek Into Her ‘Luxury’ While Launching Chopard Parfums at Cannes 2019
For Vivek, Nagpur is the most sought after place to visit
For Vivek, Nagpur is the most sought after place to visit
Happening Nagpur
Auditions for ‘Mr Miss and Mrs Global India 2019’ begins in city
Auditions for ‘Mr Miss and Mrs Global India 2019’ begins in city
Nitin Gadkari, Vivek Oberoi launch ‘PM Narendra Modi’ poster
Nitin Gadkari, Vivek Oberoi launch ‘PM Narendra Modi’ poster
Nagpur Crime News
Accused in Hudkeshwar murder surrenders before court
Accused in Hudkeshwar murder surrenders before court
Two minors molested in Bajajnagar, Wadi
Two minors molested in Bajajnagar, Wadi
Maharashtra News
वडाच्या झाडाला वाचविण्यासाठी मनपा आयुक्तांची अशीही धडपड
वडाच्या झाडाला वाचविण्यासाठी मनपा आयुक्तांची अशीही धडपड
संयुक्त प्रयत्नातून करू नागपूरचा शाश्वत विकास : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
संयुक्त प्रयत्नातून करू नागपूरचा शाश्वत विकास : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
Hindi News
मेहनतकश मजदूरों की कौन सुने फरियाद!
मेहनतकश मजदूरों की कौन सुने फरियाद!
किसानों की मागों को लेकर राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस ने दिया मुख्यमंत्री को निवेदन
किसानों की मागों को लेकर राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस ने दिया मुख्यमंत्री को निवेदन
Trending News
Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Live News Updates
Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Live News Updates
Supreme Court Gets 4 New Judges As Collegium Overrules Centre’s Objections
Supreme Court Gets 4 New Judges As Collegium Overrules Centre’s Objections
Featured News
Video : Gadkari Supporters exude craze to blossom ‘kamal’
Video : Gadkari Supporters exude craze to blossom ‘kamal’
Maha: Counting begins, results of 48 seats likely by evening
Maha: Counting begins, results of 48 seats likely by evening
Trending In Nagpur
Watch Lotus Love : Mob revels in ‘saffron’ hues at Gadkari’s residence
Watch Lotus Love : Mob revels in ‘saffron’ hues at Gadkari’s residence
Cong’s Dhanorkar takes lead of 6776 votes in Chandrapur
Cong’s Dhanorkar takes lead of 6776 votes in Chandrapur
Shiv Sena’s Tumane leads by 12991 votes in Ramtek
Shiv Sena’s Tumane leads by 12991 votes in Ramtek
Video : Gadkari Supporters exude craze to blossom ‘kamal’
Video : Gadkari Supporters exude craze to blossom ‘kamal’
Gadkari leads by 51348 votes in Nagpur
Gadkari leads by 51348 votes in Nagpur
BJP-Sena combine maintain its lead in Vidarbha
BJP-Sena combine maintain its lead in Vidarbha
Shiv Sena’s Tumane leads by 13241 votes in Ramtek at end of 2nd round
Shiv Sena’s Tumane leads by 13241 votes in Ramtek at end of 2nd round
Gadkari leads by 33,297 votes in Nagpur
Gadkari leads by 33,297 votes in Nagpur
Nagpur police chief visits counting centre at Kalamna
Nagpur police chief visits counting centre at Kalamna
Joy starts drumming up at Gadkari’s Ramnagar residence
Joy starts drumming up at Gadkari’s Ramnagar residence
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145