The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly bypolls. Among the key names is Sandip Diwakarrao Joshi, along with Sanjay Kishanrao Kenekar and Dadarav Yadavrao Keche.

These bypolls will be held for five assembly seats in the state.

In the current 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the BJP holds 132 seats, while Shiv Sena has 57 and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has 41 legislators.

