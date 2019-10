Nagpur: The third list of candidates declared by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) clears the way for Mallikarjun Reddy and Parinay Phuke, who will represent Ramtek and Sakoli constituency respectively.

The document released by BJP office on Thursday evening also state that Kashiram Pawara will represent Shirpur (ST) constituency while Ramesh Singh Thakur will be the party’s candidate to represent Malad West.