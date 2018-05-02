Bizarre: Seized truck stolen by same thief from Lakadganj Police Station, now!!

Nagpur: In a curious incident, a criminal who was arrested for stealing a truck and was released on bail, stole the same truck this time from Lakadganj Police Station itself. The bizarre incident took place on Monday (October 19). Now, the jolted cops have launched a hunt to nab the notorious criminal.

The accused, identified as Sanjay Govindrao Dhone (50), had stolen a truck (CG-04/J-5037) laden with 20 tonnes of iron bars from Pushkar Samaj Bhavan area of Lakadganj on October 9. After registering the case, the police checked the CCTV footage and identified Dhone. He was arrested from Morshi town of Amravati district by the Crime Branch on October 10. The goods, including the truck, were confiscated and handed over to Lakadganj police by the Crime Branch. After Dhone’s police custody was over, he was sent to jail and also got bail immediately.

After his release, the accused Dhone again decided to steal the truck and planned accordingly. The truck owner had asked the driver to stay in the truck as a watchman as it was loaded with iron bars. On Monday morning, Dhone entered the truck and beat up the truck driver. The truck driver fled the spot fearing for life.

With all clear, Dhone drove away the truck from the Lakadganj Police Station itself. The theft jolted the cops and a hunt to nab the accused was launched. According to police, Dhone is a hardcore criminal and more than 20 offences of truck theft are registered against him at various police stations.






