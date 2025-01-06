Bird Flu Claims Lives of Three Tigers and a Leopard at Nagpur Rescue Centre

Advertisement













Nagpur: In a tragic turn of events, three tigers and a young leopard succumbed to the H5N1 avian influenza virus at the Gorewada Rescue Centre near Nagpur. The deaths, occurring in late December 2024, have prompted a statewide red alert across Maharashtra.

The animals were transferred to Gorewada from Chandrapur earlier in December following incidents of human-wildlife conflict. The first tiger died on December 20, followed by two others on December 23. A leopard also fell victim to the virus during this period.

Samples from the deceased animals were sent to the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NISHAD) in Bhopal, where laboratory results on January 1 confirmed the presence of the highly pathogenic H5N1 virus.

Precautionary Measures Undertaken

Following the confirmation, authorities initiated measures to contain the outbreak. All other animals at the rescue centre, including 26 leopards and 12 tigers, underwent testing and were found to be healthy.

Cause and Investigation

Experts believe the virus may have been transmitted to the wild carnivores through the consumption of infected prey or raw meat. Investigations are ongoing to trace the source of the infection and prevent further spread.

The deaths highlight the growing risk of zoonotic diseases impacting wildlife populations. Conservationists and veterinary experts are emphasizing the need for stringent monitoring of food sources and biosecurity protocols in wildlife rescue centres.

This incident underscores the challenges of managing wildlife in human-conflict zones and the importance of safeguarding animals from emerging infectious diseases.