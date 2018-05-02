Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Feb 27th, 2020

    Bill Making Marathi Language Mandatory In Maharashtra Schools Passed Unanimously

    The Bill to make Marathi language a compulsory subject in schools across Maharashtra has been passed in the state legislative council on Wednesday.

    With the passing of this Bill, Marathi has become mandatory in schools of all boards in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena leader and Cabinet Minister Subhash Desai took to Twitter to announce that the Bill seeks to make the language compulsory for students from class 1 to class 10.

    Earlier today, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad told the Lower House that the decision was taken through a mutual understanding after holding deliberations with all the educational boards including IB, ICSE and CBSE. She said that the government has also studied the pattern of teaching local languages in schools which is followed by Southern states. Desai had earlier said that there are around 25,000 schools in Maharashtra that do not teach Marathi or keep it as an optional subject.

    “Once the bill is passed, it will be mandatory for all schools to teach the language and make it a part of their curriculum,” he added. He had also said that the government intends to carry out all its business in Marathi and added that the files without notings in the state language will not be accepted.

    Happening Nagpur
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Nagpur Crime News
    3 goons kidnap youth, threaten to kill him over old enmity in Kotwali
    3 goons kidnap youth, threaten to kill him over old enmity in Kotwali
    Woman cheated by con man on pretext of updating PayTM KYC in Imambada
    Woman cheated by con man on pretext of updating PayTM KYC in Imambada
    Maharashtra News
    अवैध बांधकाम, अतिक्रमणामुळे वाहतुकीला त्रास
    अवैध बांधकाम, अतिक्रमणामुळे वाहतुकीला त्रास
    इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उपकरण गोदामाला अकस्मात लागlली आग,
    इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उपकरण गोदामाला अकस्मात लागlली आग,
    Hindi News
    अप्रैल में होंगा सिंधी समाज का भव्य सम्मेलन
    अप्रैल में होंगा सिंधी समाज का भव्य सम्मेलन
    40 नई इलेक्ट्रिक बस खरीदी हेतु ‘बार्गेनिग’ अंतिम मोड़ पर
    40 नई इलेक्ट्रिक बस खरीदी हेतु ‘बार्गेनिग’ अंतिम मोड़ पर
    Trending News
    Bill Making Marathi Language Mandatory In Maharashtra Schools Passed Unanimously
    Bill Making Marathi Language Mandatory In Maharashtra Schools Passed Unanimously
    Govt announces shutting down of Maharashtra International Education Board
    Govt announces shutting down of Maharashtra International Education Board
    Featured News
    CJI Sharad Bobde to arrive on 28th in city
    CJI Sharad Bobde to arrive on 28th in city
    CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces First List of Crop Loan Waiver, Over 15,000 Farmers Benefited
    CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces First List of Crop Loan Waiver, Over 15,000 Farmers Benefited
    Trending In Nagpur
    Health Check Up Camp organized by Navyug Dhol Tasha Pathak Nagpur
    Health Check Up Camp organized by Navyug Dhol Tasha Pathak Nagpur
    NIT clears Rs 311.30 crore budget
    NIT clears Rs 311.30 crore budget
    अवैध बांधकाम, अतिक्रमणामुळे वाहतुकीला त्रास
    अवैध बांधकाम, अतिक्रमणामुळे वाहतुकीला त्रास
    इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उपकरण गोदामाला अकस्मात लागlली आग,
    इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उपकरण गोदामाला अकस्मात लागlली आग,
    नासुप्र’ची अर्थसंकल्पीय बैठक: २०२०-२१ वर्षासाठी रु. ३११.३० कोटी अपेक्षीत
    नासुप्र’ची अर्थसंकल्पीय बैठक: २०२०-२१ वर्षासाठी रु. ३११.३० कोटी अपेक्षीत
    – अन्‌ महापौरांनी वाहन थांबवून केली वाहतूक नियमांची जनजागृती
    – अन्‌ महापौरांनी वाहन थांबवून केली वाहतूक नियमांची जनजागृती
    40 नई इलेक्ट्रिक बस खरीदी हेतु ‘बार्गेनिग’ अंतिम मोड़ पर
    40 नई इलेक्ट्रिक बस खरीदी हेतु ‘बार्गेनिग’ अंतिम मोड़ पर
    Water pipeline bursts in Sakkardara, part of road caves in
    Water pipeline bursts in Sakkardara, part of road caves in
    स्वातंत्र्यवीर सावरकर आत्मार्पण दिना निमित्त म.न.पा. व्दारा अभिवादन
    स्वातंत्र्यवीर सावरकर आत्मार्पण दिना निमित्त म.न.पा. व्दारा अभिवादन
    रस्ता सुरक्षा ही सामूहिक जबाबदारी -डॉ. विकास महात्मे
    रस्ता सुरक्षा ही सामूहिक जबाबदारी -डॉ. विकास महात्मे
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145