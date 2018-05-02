Bill Making Marathi Language Mandatory In Maharashtra Schools Passed Unanimously

The Bill to make Marathi language a compulsory subject in schools across Maharashtra has been passed in the state legislative council on Wednesday.

With the passing of this Bill, Marathi has become mandatory in schools of all boards in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena leader and Cabinet Minister Subhash Desai took to Twitter to announce that the Bill seeks to make the language compulsory for students from class 1 to class 10.

Earlier today, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad told the Lower House that the decision was taken through a mutual understanding after holding deliberations with all the educational boards including IB, ICSE and CBSE. She said that the government has also studied the pattern of teaching local languages in schools which is followed by Southern states. Desai had earlier said that there are around 25,000 schools in Maharashtra that do not teach Marathi or keep it as an optional subject.

“Once the bill is passed, it will be mandatory for all schools to teach the language and make it a part of their curriculum,” he added. He had also said that the government intends to carry out all its business in Marathi and added that the files without notings in the state language will not be accepted.