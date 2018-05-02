Bihar Foundation Nagpur Chapter extends hearty support to the lockdown affected

Distributes more than 350 ration packets in addition to food packets to the needy

Nagpur: Amidst the global crisis of Covid-19, Bihar Foundation Nagpur Chapter has come forward to help the needy people stranded away from home due to the country wide lock down. The Nagpur Chapter officials of Bihar Foundation have so far distributed more than 350 ration packets in addition to 3000 healthy cooked food packets.

The main area of concern are the industrial areas where number of Bihari workers are stranded due to closure of manufacturing as well as processing units. Although entire Nagpur and its surrounding area is being served, few of them can be named as Butibori,Borkhdi, Wadi, Chintamaninagar, Jagdish Nagar, Hazaripahad, Gautam Nagar, Bhivsenkhori, Krishna Nagar, Ganganagar,Rajiv Nagar, Pardi, around CRPFetc. The dry ration packets included grocery items sufficient for survival of a 4 member family for 10 days especially the daily wages Bihari workers who are forced to be idle due to lockdown. There is further plan to distribute at least 500 more dry ration and 3000 cooked food packets. The kit includes soap and the face mask considering need of cleanliness and safety.

The Nagpur Chapter is operating in close coordination to ensure that the help reaches to real and needy people under the able guidance ofShArun Singh as Patron and Sh Ashok Kumar as Chairman. The members of the Nagpur Chapter are working relentlessly day and night to extend support to needy persons across the city and adjoining areas. The coordination and motivation of the team is marvellous.

Even the District Authorities like Collector have acknowledged and appreciated the work of the Foundation and has shown willingness to extend any support whenever required.

It must be mentioned here that the Bihar Foundation is run by Government of Bihar having total 21 chapters including 12 overseas chapters. The various noble activities by Bihar Foundation are carried out under the exemplary leadership of Hon’ble CM Sh. Nitish Kumar. In this distress situation Bihar Foundation is carrying out relief work to help Biharisstranded away from their homes. All these activities are continuously being monitored by State Government through CEO of Bihar Foundation Shri R.S. Shrivastavawho is working as a strong bridge between Bihar Govt and Nagpur Chapter.

Bihar Foundation Nagpur chapter is getting all the necessary administrative support from the local government and especiallyfrom Nagpur Police who is extending all the support to carry out these relief activities seamlessly.

Sh KMP Singh, Vice Chairman informed that entire team of Nagpur Chapter hasvolunteered themselves keeping their personal safety and health aside. Internal committees have been formed to ensure seamless relief operation. Chairman is in continuous contact with competent authority for timely support and guidance.