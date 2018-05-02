Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Jun 11th, 2019

BigB’s Twitter account hacked, profile picture changed to Pak PM’s

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account was allegedly hacked on Monday night by Ayyildiz Tim, which claimed to be a Turkish hacker group.

The group replaced Bachchan’s profile picture with a photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and also changed the bio, adding ‘Love Pakistan’ and an emoji of the Turkish flag.

A spokesperson for Mumbai Police told PTI that they have informed the cyber unit and the matter is being investigated.

The cover photo of Bachchan’s account, which was subsequently deleted, showed the promo picture of the group with an eagle in flight.

‘This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviors of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyber attack here. As Ayyildiz Tim Turkish Cyber Army,’ read the first tweet
after the cyber attack, which occurred around 11.40 pm on Monday.

Minutes later another tweet followed on Muslims in India.

The group also tweeted the link of its ‘official’ Instagram page, though unverified, writing ‘We are waiting for your support’.

‘We have informed our cyber unit and Maharashtra Cyber about *hacked* Twitter account of @SrBachchan. They are investigating the matter. Further updates awaited,’ the Mumbai Police spokesperson said.

The same group had previously hacked Twitter accounts of actors Shahid Kapoor and Anupam Kher among others.

The Twitter account was seemed to have been restored within half-an-hour.

