Big surge: India sees 10,158 new Covid cases in 24 hours

Covid has entered the endemic stage in the country and cases will rise for the next 10-12 days, after which the infections will subside, says Government

New Delhi: India on Thursday, April 13, recorded 10,158 new Covid cases, 30 percent more than Wednesday. The active cases in the country have now gone up to 44,998, according to data by the Union Health Ministry.

The infection count reported today — a sharp jump from yesterday when 7,830 cases were reported — has taken the total number of Covid cases reported in the country to 4,42,10,127. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.42 percent while the weekly positivity rate was 4.02 percent. The active cases now constitute 0.10 per cent of the total infections.

The nationwide Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 percent, according to the Health Ministry website. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. Government sources on Wednesday said that Covid has entered the endemic stage in India and cases will rise for the next 10-12 days, after which the infections will subside. In the endemic stage, an infection is restricted to a particular region whereas in pandemic, the infection spreads to a bigger area or even worldwide.

The XBB.1.16 subvariant of Omicron, which is driving the latest surge, is not a cause of worry and vaccines are effective against it, Health Ministry officials said.

The subvariant’s prevalence increased from 21.6% in February to 35.8% in March, but no incident of hospitalisation or death has been reported, the reports said.

