Big relief: State Govt to withdraw all political, social agitation cases up to March 2022

The Government has also decided to withdraw cases filed against people for violating Covid restrictions during the pandemic

Nagpur: In the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, the State Government has been decided to withdraw all the cases up to March 2022 in political and social agitations in the entire state in connection with Ganesh Utsav and Dahi Handi (Krishna Janmashtami), Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed.

Maharashtra Government has also decided to withdraw cases filed against people for violating Covid restrictions during the pandemic. It includes the cases filed against organisers of Ganesh Chaturthi and Dahi Handi. The decision comes as a relief for many students who aspire to study abroad as they are facing hardship in securing no-objection certificates for visas due to cases against them.

The State Cabinet decided to withdraw social and political cases filed against people until March this year. Besides, the State Government took several other populist decisions such as giving an incentive of Rs 50,000 to the farmers for repaying their loans on a regular basis for two consecutive years, reducing power tariff by Re 1 per unit for the farmers under the drip irrigation scheme, among others.

The offenders of Covid restrictions were booked under Section 188 for disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant. People were booked for violations of lockdown curbs, curfew, prohibitory orders banning assembly of five or more people and not wearing masks, among others.

There are around 10,000 cases filed across the state for violating Covid restrictions, the officials said.

“We have decided to withdraw all the minor cases registered during the pandemic. The cases filed against organisers of pandals during Ganesh Chaturthi and Dahi Handi festivals will also be withdrawn. The cases will be withdrawn after examination,” the Chief Minister said after the Cabinet meeting at Mantralaya, state headquarters on Wednesday.

The cases arising out of agitation should not have resulted in the loss of life and the loss of private and public property should not exceed the amount of Rs 5 lakh, the officials said.

The State Cabinet further decided to provide incentives of Rs 50,000 to all the farmers that repay farm loans on a regular basis by widening the scope of the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule loan waiver scheme declared by the previous MVA Government.

