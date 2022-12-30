Big relief: State Govt cancels 100% hike in development charges by NMC

Nagpur: In a big relief to property owners in the Second Capital of Maharashtra, the Shinde-Fadnavis Government has cancelled 100 per cent hike in development charges implemented with retrospective effect by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

The Urban Development Department (UDD) has issued a notification on Thursday to cancel the NMC Resolution No. 137 dated July 26, 2021. The NMC’s general body meeting had adopted the resolution but the same was kept in abeyance till Municipal Commissioner issued a notification that left property developers fuming. After much hue and cry, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) went into damage control. Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B wrote to UDD seeking cancellation of the House Resolution saying, “It is not in the interest of NMC and could cause financial loss.”

Development charges are deposited at time of seeking approval for building plans. To make matters worse, due to the clause of retrospective effect, even in case of plans that were sanctioned prior to putting into motion the implementation of the House resolution, developers faced an uphill task in coughing up the extra charges. The NMC House had adopted the resolution as per Section 124B (2-1A) of Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Rules, 1966. In the Government Resolution (GR) issued on Thursday, UDD stated that the Municipal Commissioner failed to submit the House resolution within stipulated time to the State Government. Hence, the said resolution is being stayed with immediate effect.

Further, the notification said, UDD is accepting the contention of NMC Commissioner who has recommended cancellation of House Resolution of July 22, 2021, in totality and not just part of the same.

