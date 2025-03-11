Big relief for Nagpurians waiting for regularization of plots, houses under Gunthewari Act

Advertisement



Nagpur: Nagpur West MLA Vikas Thakre has been consistently raising the issue of plot and house regularization under the Gunthewari Act. On Tuesday, he once again highlighted the matter in the State Legislative Assembly, questioning why Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) was regularizing unauthorized plots on builder-owned lands while denying the same benefit to common citizens by citing reservations and other reasons.

Responding to his strong stance, the State Government made a significant announcement, stating that NIT will now have the authority to regularize houses and plots on reserved lands as well, in view of public interest. Additionally, the government assured the Assembly that swift action will be taken regarding the RL scam linked to the Manewada case.

Gold Rate Friday 07March 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,300 /- Gold 22 KT 80,300 /- Silver / Kg 97,700 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

This decision marks a major victory for citizens who have been waiting for years for their properties to be regularized, and it also reflects Thakre’s persistent efforts in fighting for their rights.