Big relief: Finally, Nagpur’s Manish Nagar underpass opens for traffic on Jan 28

Nagpur: In a big relief to hassled residents of Manish Nagar and surrounding areas in Nagpur, the Manish Nagar Railway Underbridge/ Underpass will be thrown open finally for traffic on Tuesday, January 28.

The inauguration will be done at the hands of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who will preside over the ceremony. State Revenue Minister and Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, will be the chief guest.

Frustrated by the long construction period and closure of the underpass despite the completion of the work, the residents threw open the underpass without formal inauguration a few days ago. They, however, were countered by the authorities who reasoned Somalwada-Besa Road (which was still under construction) for the delay and shut the underpass down. The construction of Somalwada-Besa Road was thereafter expedited and a deadline of January 26 was set after which, the inauguration will be done on Tuesday.

The underpass will provide connectivity between Manish Nagar area and Wardha Road which will greatly benefit residents of Manish Nagar, Besa, Ghogali, and Beltarodi. It will relieve the hassle caused by the railway crossing earlier and, hopefully, diminish the traffic congestion that plagues the surrounding areas, ultimately reducing travel time.

The underpass is 190 meters long, 8 meters wide, and 4 meters high and cost Rs 33.83 crore. The RUB has been constructed on the busy Mumbai-Howrah and Delhi-Chennai railway lines. A separate pedestrian walkway has also been provided for pedestrians in this underbridge. The Railway under bridge will be thrown open for vehicular movements post-inauguration on Tuesday.