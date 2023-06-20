Big action: NIT orders contract cancellation and land takeover of Transport Plaza hotel

Nagpur: In a significant development, the Chairman of the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT), Manoj Suryavanshi, has issued an order to cancel the contract of Regenta Central Hotel and Convention Centre operating in NIT Transport Plaza at Jagnade Chowk. The order also includes the takeover of 4,854.612 square meters or 47.91 percent of the total land in the area.

The decision was made after it was discovered that the terms and conditions of the agreement were being violated by the hoteliers. It was found that the hotel was operating a pub called ‘Deja Vu,’ where liquor and cigarettes were being served. Additionally, the hotel was being used for weddings and other parties, causing inconvenience to the patients of the hospital located in the plaza.

Advertisement

The concerned contractor, Latakishan Construction Pvt. Ltd., and the sub-tenant, M/s Latakishan Infra Pvt Ltd, have also been found to have failed to credit the parking levy and lease amount from the hospital to the NIT. The Secretary of Property Division-2 has been instructed to take necessary action in this regard.

The Chairman’s orders were issued following the directives of the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, after listening to the concerned parties and investigating the complaints. The management of Seven Star Hospital has also been notified that an investigation is needed regarding the excess Floor Space Index (FSI) sanction and irregularities, with notices to be issued accordingly.

According to available information, a writ petition filed by Seven Star Hospital prompted the NIT Chairman to schedule a hearing for the concerned parties on March 28, in compliance with the High Court’s order. While representatives from the hospital were present, no one appeared on behalf of M/s Latakishan Construction and Latakishan Infra. Furthermore, the construction of the hospital was found to be non-compliant with the Development Plan (DP).

The Chairman noted that MLAs Krishna Khopde and Vikas Thakre had filed a complaint alleging irregularities. It was claimed that the land reserved for the ST bus stand in the DP plan was used without the permission of the Government and the Transport Commissioner. The previous Chairman had reportedly allocated land worth Rs 50 crore to the builder for only Rs 13 crore. As per regulations, construction was supposed to leave up to 16 meters of land untouched.

The complex, situated at Jaganade Chowk, Great Nag Road, has been embroiled in controversy since its inception. Originally designated as 10,132.775 square meters of land for commercial use such as office areas, shops, and a hospital, along with a bus terminal, the lease was granted to Latakishan Construction for developing the hotel, food court Maitri, ‘Nav Ko,’ and a restaurant.

In January 2015, the contract was sub-leased to Latakishan Infra, allocating 30.630 percent of the land for the hospital and 47.91 percent for the hotel. The project was divided into three wings: A, B, and C, consisting of the NIT bus terminal in ‘A’ wing, the hotel in ‘B’ wing, and the hospital in ‘C’ wing.

Numerous complaints were lodged during the construction phase, including the contractor’s encroachment on the site by erecting a wall above the safety wall of the Nag River, adjacent to the bus terminal, which violated regulations. As a result, local MLA Krishna Khopde had initially called for a tax audit in response to these grievances.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement