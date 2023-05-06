Bhoomipujan of Kukreja’s ‘Paris City’ on May 7

Nagpur: Kukreja Infrastructure’s ‘Paris City – Shift to Luxury’ is all set for its grand bhoomipujan ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 7, at 11 am, at the project site in the south of Wardhman Nagar, before Nirmal Nagari.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Chandrashekar Bawankule, MLC and President BJP Maharashtra, Manoj Tiwari, Member of Parliament, and Ajay Sancheti, Former Member of Parliament will perform the bhoomipujan of the project at 11 am in the presence of several eminent personalities.

‘Paris City – Shift to Luxury’ is a unique project by Kukreja Builders that offers a whiff of Paris in the Second Capital of the State. Spread over 10 acres, the project comprises six towers, out of which 4 acres are dedicated to undulating open greens, right in the heart of the city. The project promises to offer luxury living like no other, giving its residents a taste of Parisian elegance and charm.

Invitation card Paris City

Kukreja Builders has always been known for its state-of-the-art designs and constant efforts to redefine luxury. The company has already created several unique and innovative infrastructures such as Infinity, The One, and Embassy, among others. Each of their buildings is a unique and breathtaking work of art, designed with the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship. Kukreja Builders also ensures that it offers luxury at an affordable cost to its patrons.

The bhoomipujan ceremony of Paris City promises to be a grand affair, with several notable personalities gracing the occasion. The project is expected to set new standards in luxury living and provide a truly Parisian experience to its residents.

