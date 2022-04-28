Bharat Khatwani Murder: Court acquits all 13 accused as witnesses turn hostile

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Nagpur District and Sessions Court on Thursday acquitted all 13 accused named in seven-year-old sensational murder of mobile shop owner. The court had to acquit accused as the witnesses turned hostile during proceedings.

Bharat Khatwani, owner of Hello World Mobile in Telipura, near Shani Mandir was brutally killed my some armed assailants back in 2015.

Following the investigation, Nagpur Police named Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Salim as mastermind behind the murder and also booked his 12 others accomplices involved in horrifying incident.

Besides, Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Salim, cops have rounded up accused identified Akash alias Kanaya Chandraprakash Saroj, Shubham Deorao Ramteke, Jeetesh alias Jitu Dinesh Jadhav, Saurabha Vilas Ambatkar, Niku alias Nitesh Rambhu Tambe, Sheikh Ashfaq Sheikh Salim, Prakash Ramesh Suganpatre, Sheikh Ayyub alias Pinki, Tarrik Parvej Mohammad Khurshid, Amit Ashok Ambade, Sheikh Shakil Sheikh Salim and Sumit Baburam Yadav, in this connection,

Total 62 witnesses were examined in the case. While the witnesses reportedly identified accused during police investigations; however, they turned hostile in the court. Following which, the court acquitted all the accused.

Adv Chandrashekhar H.JALTARE, Adv Avinash Gupta, Adv R.K. Tiwari, Adv Chauhaan, Adv Mohgoankar, Adv Parag Ukey and Adv Chetan Thakur represented the accused while Advocate Abhay Jikar represented the state.

