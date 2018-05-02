Bharat Bandh today against GST, fuel price hike

All commercial markets across the country will remain closed across the country today in view of the Bharat Bandh called by the Confederation of All India Traders in protest against rising fuel prices, the new e-way bill and the goods and services tax. In response to the CAITs call for Bharat bandh, around 40,000 trade associations have decided to extend their support.

The All India Transport Welfare Association – the apex body of the organised road transportation companies will also support today’s bandh and hold a chakka jam.

All state level-transport associations including Bombay Goods Transport Association, SIMTA, KGTA, Baroda Goods Transport Association, Vapi Transport Association, HGTA, CGTA, Car Carrier Association, Association of Transporters Poona, and many others have confirmed their support to AITWA in this one-day non-operation of transport.

Services expected to be affected:

>> Commercial markets across the country will remain closed as over 40,000 traders’ associations are taking part in the Bharat Bandh.

>> Road transport services across the country could be affected as the transport companies to park their vehicles between 6 am and 8 pm.

>> Booking, as well as the movement of bill-oriented goods, will be affected.

>> No traders will log in to the GST portal in order to register their protest.

>> Associations of chartered accountants and tax advocates have backed the strike.

As per CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal, women entrepreneurs, small industries, hawkers, among others, will join tomorrow’s bandh.