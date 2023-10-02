Bhajan program enchants audience in tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Nagpur

Nagpur: A soul-stirring Bhajan program marked the commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, organized by the Jagtik Ahinsa Diwas Ayojan Committee at Variety Square here, in Nagpur on October 2.

The event saw the participation of esteemed figures including Vilas Muttemwar, Vikas Thakare, Abhijeet Wanjari, Vishal Muttemwar, Umakant Agnihotri, Girish Pandav, and other attendees. The air was filled with the melodious renditions of devotional Bhajans that echoed through the square, creating an atmosphere of serenity and reverence.

As a symbolic gesture of respect, attendees took turns to garland the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, which stands as a timeless symbol of peace and non-violence at Variety Square.

Congress Heavyweight Vilas Muttemwar, addressing the gathering, highlighted the profound influence of Mahatma Gandhi on India’s journey towards independence. He remarked, “Mahatma Gandhi is the bedrock on which the nation built its path to freedom.”

The Bhajan program not only paid homage to the great leader but also served as a reminder of the enduring legacy of Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings and principles that continue to inspire generations. The melodies of devotion resonated, reminding all present of the values that Mahatma Gandhi lived and died for.

