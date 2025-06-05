Bhagwat Hails Unity After Operation Sindoor, Urges Continued Resolve

Advertisement



Nagpur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday addressed the concluding event of the Karyakarta Vikas Varg for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh volunteers in Nagpur and said the political class showed mutual understanding and the society gave a message of unity after Operation Sindoor.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has praised the Indian political leadership and civil society for demonstrating rare unity and mutual understanding in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent military response, Operation Sindoor. Speaking on June 5, Bhagwat underscored the need to make such cohesive action a permanent fixture in India’s approach to national security.

Referring to the swift retaliation on May 7 under Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Bhagwat said, “The political class showed maturity and mutual understanding, while society sent a message of unity. Such coordination strengthens our internal resolve.”

The Pahalgam attack on April 22 had left 26 civilians dead, triggering widespread outrage across the country. Operation Sindoor was carried out with precision by Indian armed forces, garnering praise from across the political spectrum, including leaders from the BJP, Congress, AAP, and various regional parties.

“The government acted swiftly and decisively, and the armed forces delivered a powerful message to our enemies,” said a joint statement from multiple political parties, which also extended unconditional support to the security forces.

Bhagwat, however, used the moment to stress the importance of ongoing vigilance. “Unity during crisis must not be episodic. We must maintain this alignment going forward, not just for security but for social cohesion,” he said.

He also raised concerns about rising instances of forced religious conversions, emphasizing that freedom of belief must be protected and respected. “Faith should be a matter of individual conviction, not coercion,” Bhagwat added.

This is not the first time Bhagwat has advocated for political and societal unity. However, his remarks following Operation Sindoor have added weight, given the strong bipartisan and public support the operation received.

Operation Sindoor has since been widely regarded as a benchmark in India’s counter-terror strategy, blending military precision with political consensus. Analysts say that such synergy is rare and must be institutionalized to effectively respond to future threats.

Bhagwat’s statement reflects a growing sentiment in the country — that national security is a collective responsibility, transcending political rivalries and societal divisions. As India continues to face complex security challenges, the unity showcased during Operation Sindoor may serve as a model for future responses.

