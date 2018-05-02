Bhagat Singh Koshyari appointed as Governor of Maharashtra

Himachal Pradesh governor Kalraj Mishra has been transferred and appointed as the governor of Rajasthan today.

Senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatraya will replace Mishra as the HP governor.

A Rashtrapati Bhavan press communique also announced governors for the state of Maharashtra, Kerala and Telangana.

They are as follwos:

1. Kalraj Mishra, Governor of Himachal Pradesh is transferred and appointed as Governor of Rajasthan

2. Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra

3. Bandaru Dattatraya as Governor of Himachal Pradesh

4. Arif Mohammed Khan as Governor of Kerala

5. Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan as Governor of Telangana