Beware: This skin disease is on the rise in Maharashtra!

Nagpur: This skin disease is spreading in Maharashtra rapidly and mainly amongst the youngsters. Initially, it would seem like normal-looking blisters.

The blisters, initially found in and near the oral cavity, start to spread all over the body, forcing one to see a doctor. The disease, called autoimmune disease, is a blistering skin disease and is a relatively rare condition in which the immune system mistakenly attacks proteins necessary for skin layers to stick together.

Dr Gitika Patni speaks to Nagpur Today regarding the disease and how one should tackle it.

