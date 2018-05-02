Beware: Think twice before investing near Nagpur Airport as DGCA red flags high-rise buildings!

29 high-rise structures near the Airport under DGCA radar

Nagpur: If you’re planning to invest your hard earned money in the properties around the Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN) — an ambitious airport project promising the biggest economical development project currently underway in India in terms of investments – then think twice!

The properties located around Nagpur’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport and MIHAN area are under the scanner of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for various irregularities. In the survey of MIHAN India Limited (MIL), it was found that around 30 high-rise buildings so far have violated the rules of DGCA. These buildings have now emerged as the biggest threat to the growth of the airport. The builders promising luxurious flats and lavishing properties around this area are often found violating the norms set by DGCA to make hefty money at the cost of customers. Any dealing in the dubious properties could take a heavy toll on your investments.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Senior Airport Director, Aabid Ruhi threw light on this matter. “So far we have found 28-29 high rise structures violating the DGCA norms. These structures often pose grievous threat to flight movement. The key problem in this regard, is the data shared by the builders while obtaining the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Airport Authority of India (AAI). We have served notices to all the structures defying the norms. The detailed report has been sent to DGCA. DGCA would recommend certain actions based on the report which the civic authorities have to follow,” Ruhi said.

Around 30 residential buildings located near the Nagpur Airport runway are under the radar of DGCA. The high-rise buildings were found to be posing a threat to the aircraft approach area after the survey. The issue of whether to dismantle the excess floors will be addressed following DGCA orders. The prospective customers planning to invest in such properties are hereby advised to think twice before any hasty move.

… Shubham Nagdeve