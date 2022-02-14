Beware: Rackets offering ‘Male Escort Services’ to trap youth flourishing in Nagpur

Nagpur: The immoral trend of “Sex For Money” has found new vent to vitiate the atmosphere of Second Capital of the State in the form of rackets offering ‘Male Escort Services’ to trap youths. Syndicates of tricksters are now running an ugly racket luring young job seekers into the profession of gigolos for women customers. The fraudsters are using social media to target victims by floating advertisements.

On being contacted, the crooks send a voice note emphasizing about the “Professionalism” of their institution, “Desperation of married women”, who are staying alone and “How this service would help them earn Rs 10,000” per client. However, before arousing experience could start, the young men would be asked to pay enrolment fees. And that’s the trick!

The modus operandi of these organised rackets is to lure young job seekers into paying registration fees in lieu of pleasure and hefty money, and ultimately defrauding them. Such nasty incidents have been flourishing for long and Nagpur city is certainly not an exception! Owing to social stigma, the victims mostly choose to remain silent in this matter, which ultimately exacerbates the situation for them, informed PI Keshav Wagh, Nagpur Cyber Police. “Nagpur Cyber Police has so far registered 7-8 cases in this connection. We have narrowed down this syndicate to Jamtara, Kolkata and Rajasthan,” he added.

While dealing with this menace, the key mistake the victims do is to shy away from police fearing shame. No matter how crucial the situation gets, one should always approach police with their complaint, PI Wagh urged citizens in general and the youths in particular.

-Ravikant Kamble and Shubham Nagdeve