Beware! Parents face Rs 25,000 fine if minor child is caught driving without a licence!

Nagpur: In a bid to address the alarming rate of road accidents and fatalities caused by underage drivers, the Maharashtra Government has recently amended the Motor Vehicles Act 1988. The amendment entails harsher penalties for parents whose minor children are caught driving without a license. Under the revised law, parents will now face a hefty fine of Rs 25,000, and their children will be prohibited from obtaining a driving license until they reach the age of 25.

Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar issued a notification, citing Section 199(A) of the MVA 1988, which stipulates the increased fine for allowing children under the age of 18 to drive a motorcycle or any other vehicle. The updated rule explicitly states that individuals below the age of 18 must not operate a motor vehicle in any public area. However, it permits the operation of motorcycles with an engine capacity not exceeding 50CC by individuals who are at least 16 years old.

The primary motivation behind this amendment is to address the distressing number of road accidents occurring in Maharashtra. The notification revealed that approximately 15,000 people lose their lives each year due to road accidents in the state. Shockingly, more than half of these accidents between January 2022 and December 2022 were caused by two-wheeler drivers, resulting in 7,700 fatalities.

The Transport Commissioner expressed concern over the lack of strict enforcement of existing guidelines and circulars pertaining to underage driving. Consequently, the new amendment aims to ensure the rigorous implementation of the Motor Vehicle Act, emphasizing the importance of road safety and legal provisions for two-wheeler drivers across the state.

The notification directed Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to prioritize the implementation of the Act’s provisions for two-wheeler drivers and strictly enforce Section 18, which prohibits individuals below the age of 20 from driving transport vehicles in public places.

The move to increase fines and restrict license eligibility for underage drivers and their parents is a proactive step taken by the Maharashtra Government to combat the high number of accidents and fatalities on the state’s roads. By emphasizing the importance of counselling on road safety and legal awareness for two-wheeler drivers, the government hopes to create a safer environment and reduce the loss of life caused by road accidents.

