Betel Nuts: After CBI, ED raids traders in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided the premises of four businessmen selling betel nuts in connection with the money laundering, according to sources. The news has sent ripples in betel-nut traders in Nagpur and Central India.

After the arrest of betel king Chhatwal by the Assam police, ED conducted raids in Nagpur. ED raided establishments of Prakash Goyal, Asif Kaliwala, Himanshu Bhadra of Digvijay Transport etc. All raided traders are foreign betel nut importers.

The ED team consists of officials from other cities including Mumbai. As the news of this raid spread like wildfire in the city, other betel merchants were alerted.

As per the preliminary information the ED recovered some key documents and digital devices from the said premises.

