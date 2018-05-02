Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Mon, Sep 14th, 2020
    Best Weight Loss Tea: Cinnamon Tea Will Help You Reduce Those Extra Kilos You Got in Quarantine

    The pandemic shook us and our lifestyle in many folds. Those long evening strolls in the park or hitting the gym were dearly missed. Although many of us shifted to online classes to maintain ourselves a few did binge eating and uninvited weight gain. With long work from home hours and never-ending household chores, it has been difficult to stick to a diet. While sticking a diet can be tricky, there are a few things you can do which will help you fit into your pre-lockdown trousers.

    Drinking cinnamon tea during bedtime may help you reduce those extra kilos you had put on in lockdown or otherwise. By adding this magical tea into your lifestyle, you can get back to your road to a healthy life

    We all have had cinnamon in cakes, curries, smoothies but did you know adding it to your diet on a regular basis can reap you great benefits. Cinnamon has been used as an ingredient throughout history, dating back as far as Ancient Egypt. It used to be rare and valuable and was regarded as a gift fit for kings. Cinnamon tea not many of us have heard or tried before, fret not, it is full of good health and tastes good too.

    Cinnamon tea is a highly delicious, aromatic tea, which has many medicinal properties. The spice can boost your Immune system and metabolism at the same time. It will keep a tab on your cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Cinnamon is filled with antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties which will not let you bloat the next morning. And it also acts as a digestive drink too.

    How to make it: Boil 1 cup of water in a pan, after that add 1 cinnamon stick or a one tablespoon powder, add 1 tablespoon honey, 1 tablespoon black pepper, half lemon in a cup. Mix all the ingredients properly. Have it warm before going to bed.

    Let us know if you enjoyed this detox tea?

