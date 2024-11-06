Advertisement

The ETV Win platform brings a linеup of frеsh and divеrsе Tеlugu moviеs to еnjoy, including hеartwarming romancеs, intriguing thrillеrs and many more. Each film offers a unique story, kееping audiеncеs еngagеd with compеlling characters, twists, and еmotionally chargеd journеys. Hеrе’s a glimpsе of somе of thе top moviеs availablе, dеsignеd to еntеrtain you at еvеry turn. If you’re looking for today’s movies on TV Telugu, here’s your perfect watchlist!

1. Love Mocktail 2

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Duration: 2h 17m

Aadhi’s life has been anything but easy. After the tragic loss of his beloved wife, he spirals into despair. But with a little help from his late wife’s memory, he embarks on a journey to find love again. His story brings warmth and nostalgia as his friends rally to match him with the spirited Siri, who has harbored feelings for him since her childhood. It’s a beautifully woven tale of resilience and the magic of second chances. The stellar cast, including Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj, brings depth and authenticity to each character.

2. Kali

Genre: Thriller, Psychological

Duration: 1h 26m

“Kali” is a film that tackles the sensitive subject of mental health and the complex reasons people contemplate drastic measures. Sivaram, down on his luck, meets a stranger who challenges him to a game of Othello, and this mysterious encounter pushes him to see life from a completely different perspective. It’s an intense and layered narrative that brings forward life lessons through the twists and turns of a psychological thriller. Prince Cecil’s performance is compelling, capturing Sivaram’s struggles and epiphanies.

3. Tatva

Genre: Thriller, Fantasy

Duration: 58m

In a mix of fantasy and realism, “Tatva” follows a cab driver facing a tough choice: hold onto his values or succumb to the lure of easy money. This short yet powerful film explores the moral dilemmas people often face, testing how far one would go in times of desperation. Hima Dasari and Pooja Reddy shine in their roles, making you question the price of integrity.

4. Pailam Pilaga

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Duration: 2h 3m

Set in the idyllic village of Kothula Gutta, “Pailam Pilaga” revolves around Shiva, a dreamer with visions of making it big in Dubai. But fate has other plans as he stumbles into a world of opportunity and conflict within his hometown. The movie blends the highs and lows of ambition, showing Shiva’s relentless fight against corrupt officials and shady moneylenders. The cast, led by Sai Teja Kalvakota, delivers both humor and emotion, giving the film an engaging mix of charm and drama.

5. Bhale Unnade

Genre: Romance, Drama

Duration: 2h 15m

In “Bhale Unnade,” traditional meets modern in a clash between two individuals with vastly different values. Radha is a gentleman with old-school beliefs, while Krishna is vibrant, forward-thinking, and fierce. Unaware of each other’s identities, they communicate through Radha’s mother, Gowri, sharing sweet messages that bridge their differences. This feel-good romance showcases the magic of unspoken connections and subtle gestures that build affection. Raj Tarun and Manisha Kandukur share undeniable chemistry, making the romance irresistible.

6. RTI

Genre: Drama

Duration: 1h 21m

“RTI” is an empowering story about a lawyer and her father on a mission to expose a web of corruption through a sensitive suicide case. They unravel the truth using the Right to Information Act, uncovering dark secrets and conspiracies along the way. With Varalakshmi Sarathkumar delivering a powerful performance, this movie is both a legal thriller and a social commentary. It stands as a reminder of justice, resilience, and the importance of persistence in the face of adversity.

7. Sopathulu

Genre: Drama

Duration: 1h 35m

“Sopathulu” is a heartwarming story of friendship and the innocence of childhood. Two young friends, Chintu and Guddu, embark on an adventure to find a smartphone to attend online classes. Along the way, they discover the true meaning of friendship and the challenges that come with growing up. This simple, relatable story beautifully captures the bond between friends, highlighting the struggles and joys of young friendships in today’s digital age.

8. Surraapanam

Genre: Comedy

Duration: 2h 23m

In a humorous twist, a young man turns into an old man after drinking a magical potion, leading to a series of funny and awkward situations. This comedy of errors unfolds as the protagonist adapts to life as an elderly man, dealing with quirky incidents and new challenges. With a cast that includes Sampath Kumar and Pragya Nayan, “Surraapanam” offers laughs and light-hearted fun, making it a perfect watch for anyone looking to unwind.

