Best Ingredients To Look For In A Stretch Marks Cream

Advertisement





Stretch marks are like uninvited guests—they appear out of nowhere and refuse to leave. But for pregnant women, they’re often an integral part of their motherhood journey. While these marks are a testament to a mother’s strength, it’s natural for women to want to get rid of them. So can a stretch marks cream be the answer they’re looking for?

Today’s Rate Wed 4 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 76,700 /- Gold 22 KT 71,300 /- Silver / Kg 91,100/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Well, absolutely! The right stretch marks cream with scientifically proven ingredients can tackle your stretch marks head-on! And that leaves us wondering—what are these ingredients and which is the right stretch marks cream you should be looking for? This blog will answer all such questions. So let’s dive into the details.

Cause Of Pregnancy Stretch Marks

Stretch marks are caused due to rapid stretching and shrinking of the skin. When this happens, the fibres in your skin, mainly collagen and elastin, break down, giving rise to stretch marks. The role of collagen in your skin is to provide it with structure and support. And elastin, as rightly hinted by its name, is important for giving elasticity to your skin.

That said, let’s explore the ingredients that a good stretch marks cream should incorporate.

The Star Ingredients: What To Look For In Your Stretch Marks Cream

Your ideal stretch marks cream should be a blend of natural yet powerful ingredients. While some of these ingredients directly act towards fading those stretch marks, others improve your skin’s elasticity and firmness. Skin hydration is yet another important aspect that these ingredients take care of. So let’s take a look at each of them one by one to understand their detailed benefits.

1. STRIOVER

STRIOVER is derived from the combination of glycerine and two different plant extracts, namely Astragalus membranaceus root extract and Codonopsis pilosula extract. Both these plants have high ranks in Traditional Chinese Medicine. STRIOVER improves the appearance of white stretch marks and leaves a positive impact on your skin’s firmness and elasticity. In clinical trials, STRIOVER has proven its ability to visibly improve the appearance of stretch marks in just 28 days.

2. Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic Acid is a wonderful humectant that holds moisture, thereby improving the skin’s smoothness and elasticity. It may also aid in collagen production, the fibre necessary for healthy skin. By improving the stretching ability of your skin, Hyaluronic Acid helps to reduce the appearance of stretch marks. So, it’s safe to say that Hyaluronic Acid is a superhero ingredient for any effective stretch marks cream.

3. Ghee

Ghee is a renowned emollient, something with the magical ability to soften your skin. It is rich in fatty acids and antioxidants, both of which serve to nourish and protect the skin. Additionally, Ghee also has an excellent ability to soothe skin and reduce redness often associated with stretch marks.

4. Coffee

Coffee beans contain caffeine, a compound with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. While an antioxidant can help your skin fight away the damaging effects of free radicals (tiny molecules that damage your skin), an anti-inflammatory compound effectively soothes irritated skin. Thanks to these properties, coffee can be a great ingredient when it comes to improving your stretch marks.

5. Aloe Vera

Applying Aloe Vera on your skin during pregnancy can prevent the appearance of stretch marks. It can also help you deal with redness and itchiness associated with stretch marks, making it a great addition to any stretch marks cream’s formulation.

An ideal stretch marks cream should contain most or all of the above-listed ingredients. So for those of you seeking a reliable and effective option, you can try out AreoVeda’s Stretch Marks Cream. Infused with Striover, Hyaluronic Acid and several other potent natural ingredients, which are cryogenically processed for maximum efficacy, the cream gives visible results in 28 days. It’s suitable both for pregnant women and new moms and it works on both old and new stretch marks. For added proof of safety and efficacy, this cream is certified by Ecocert & EWG & cellularly tested on lab-grown human skin cells.

Final Thoughts

A good stretch marks cream can help you improve the appearance of your stretch marks & feel more confident. So it’s important to look for creams that contain powerful ingredients that give proven results. Moreover, remember to look for safe options when you’re pregnant or breastfeeding to ensure your well-being as well as your baby’s.