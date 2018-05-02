Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Sep 19th, 2019
Bengal guv leaves Jadavpur Uni with Supriyo

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar left Jadavpur University campus on late Thursday evening with Union Minister Babul Supriyo after facing students demonstration for about an hour.

The governor had rushed to the university after taking strong note of the sordid incident of the minister being allegedly heckled, shown black flags and prevented from leaving the premises by a section of its students, hailing from leftist unions and some from TMC students wing.

The protesting students of the university staged demonstration before the governor as he tried to leave campus with Supriyo.

The agitating students ended the blockade after the police and the university teachers persuaded them and the governor left the place with the minister in his car

