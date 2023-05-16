Beat the summer heat: Nagpur cops introduce blinker mode at 6 traffic signals

Nagpur: The Nagpur police have recently implemented a new measure to address the challenges faced by motorists during scorching summer afternoons. With rising temperatures in Nagpur, the police have taken the initiative to put traffic signals at six non-busy junctions on blinker mode between 12 noon and 4 pm. This move aims to reduce the possibility of motorists jumping signals due to the sweltering heat.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Chetna Tidke, the selected intersections for the blinker mode implementation include Kannamwar Square, GPO Square, Ladies Club, Ahimsa Chowk, Raja Rani, and Japanese Garden Square. These locations have been chosen as they experience relatively less traffic during the afternoon hours. Tidke mentioned that other traffic junctions observe heavy movement of vehicles even during the afternoons, and setting those signals on blinking mode could potentially lead to chaos. As of now, the initiative is limited to six intersections in Civil Lines.

The decision to put the signals on blinker mode during the specified time period is a proactive step by the Nagpur police to address the challenges faced by motorists during the scorching summer heat. Waiting at traffic signals in the extreme temperatures, particularly when the mercury hovers around 44 degrees Celsius in Nagpur, has been described as an ordeal by many motorists. This discomfort has contributed to an increase in cases of signal jumping, as admitted by law enforcement officials.

Police officials have reported a rise in signal jumping cases, especially after the temperatures started surpassing the 43-degree Celsius mark during the afternoon hours. In light of this situation, traffic experts have suggested that the traffic police consider reducing the timing cycle of the signals. However, it is important to note that this measure has not been implemented yet.

The implementation of blinker mode at selected junctions during the scorching afternoon hours is expected to provide some relief to motorists. By reducing the waiting time at signals, it is hoped that the occurrence of signal jumping will decrease, enhancing both safety and traffic flow.

The Nagpur police remain committed to ensuring the smooth operation of traffic in the city while considering the well-being of motorists, especially during extreme weather conditions.

