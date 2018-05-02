Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Wed, Nov 4th, 2020

    Beat marshals asked to increase efficiency to curb crimes in city

    Nagpur: The Crime Branch of Nagpur Police organised a two-day workshop for beat marshals attached to different police stations to increase their efficiency and make cops visible in the city. As many as 183 beat marshals were guided by Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sunil Fulari, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sudhir Nandanwar.

    The top officials instructed the bike-borne patrolling cops, also known as ‘beat marshals’, to ensure that they reached the crime spot within five to seven minutes after getting a call from the control room. The senior police officials guided the beat marshals about constant patrolling to prevent street crimes, visit public places on a regular basis, provide timely information to control room, police station and senior officers about the incidents, help needy and senior citizens and quick assistance to the injured persons. Staff from Motor Transport (MT) Section, Wireless Section and Police Headquarters also participated in the workshop.

    The beat marshals have been specially asked to attend to issues pertaining to senior citizens, women and minors on a priority basis. They have also been tasked to play a proactive role to prevent chain snatching, robberies and street fights which could snowball into bigger crimes.

