BCCI U-23 One-Day Tourney: Vidarbha girls drub Manipur by 223 runs

Nagpur: Vidarbha thrashed Manipur by 223 runs in their opening Group F league match of the Under-23 Women’s One-Day Trophy in Pune on Wednesday.

Vidarbha posted a big score of 306-5 in their 50 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat first. The highlight of the Vidarbha innings was twin tons by Riddhi Naik (117) and Sai Bhoyar (122*) and their huge 197-run partnership for the fourth wicket. The duo came together with Vidarbha having lost three wickets for 41 runs and dominated the Manipur attack for the next 30 overs.

Riddhi’s 117 came off 128 balls with 16 boundaries and a six, while Sai remained unbeaten on 122 off 103 balls with 13 boundaries and two sixes. After Riddhi’s dismissal in the 44th over, Sai and Mansi Pande (30) added 62 runs in 36 balls to power Vidarbha past the 300 mark.

Vidarbha bowlers then took over and dismissed Manipur for 83 in 35.3 overs. Aaysuhi Thakre claimed four wickets for 8 runs to wreck the Manipur innings. She was well-supported by Mansi (2-5) and Vedanti Salodkar (2-12). Vidarbha’s next match is against Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Brief Scores: Vidarbha 306-5 in 50 overs (Riddhi Naik 117, Sai Bhoyar 122*, Mansi Pande 30). Manipur 83 all out in 35.3 overs (Aayushi Thakre 4-8, Mansi Pande 2-5, Vedanti Salodkar 2- 12). Result: Vidarbha won by 223 runs.