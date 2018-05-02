Bawankule stages dharna over shortage of beds, oxygen, Remdesivir in Nagpur

Nagpur: Accusing the MVA Government of meeting step-motherly treatment to Nagpur and Vidarbha in supply of Remdesivir injections, oxygen, and other essential drugs, former State Energy Minister and BJP General Secretary, Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday staged dharna at office of District Collector. Former Mayor and MLC Pravin Datke and other BJP leaders were also sitting on dharna along with Bawankule.

“Despite having all the authority under Pandemic Act, the district administration has not been extending help to Nagpur and leaving the Corona patients in the lurch. This inactive administration is turning a blind eye towards harassment being faced by hundreds of patients. What arrangements have been made by the district administration for sufficient beds, oxygen supply and Remdesivir injections? Every Nagpurian is asking the question but in vain. To highlight the ordeal, we have staged dharna at District Collector’s office,” Bawankule said.

Earlier, Bawankule had alleged that one patient was getting two Remdesivir injections in Thane district and under the jurisdiction of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation. “The patients there should get even four injections if required, we have no objection. But, the Government has not made available Remdesivir stock to Nagpur. Till yesterday, one injection was made available for two patients. On Saturday, the stock was not allotted,” the BJP leader charged.

“Due to lack of Remdesivir and oxygen, patients are dying. If the State Government is saying that it is not receiving supplies from Central Government, how come two/three injections are available per patient in Thane and Mumbai? The State should make equitable distribution to various regions. MVA Government should provide facilities to patients in entire State and not neglect Nagpur, Vidarbha,” he said.



