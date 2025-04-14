Bawankule Slams Uddhav Thackeray Over ‘Saamana’; Says Political Relevance Under Threat

Advertisement



Nagpur: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule launched a scathing attack on former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, claiming that the editorials in Saamana, Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece, are working against Thackeray’s own political interests. Bawankule alleged that MP Sanjay Raut is penning articles that are effectively undermining Thackeray’s political standing.

“Looking at Thackeray’s current conduct, it’s hard to believe he was once the Chief Minister,” Bawankule said, questioning his political credibility.



Addressing the recent controversy surrounding a film on Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Bawankule accused Thackeray of being mentally unstable. He highlighted that the current Fadnavis-led government has recommended Bharat Ratna awards for Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule, a move that, according to Bawankule, the Thackeray-led government never even considered.

He further ridiculed Thackeray by calling him an “onion of intelligence” and a “shallow vessel,” criticizing his political decisions and leadership abilities. “Thackeray now only seems interested in stirring conflict and appears helpless since losing power,” Bawankule added.

The remarks have once again stirred political tensions in Maharashtra. Observers are keen to see how this war of words between Bawankule and Thackeray might influence the upcoming municipal elections.

