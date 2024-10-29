Bawankule files nomination for Kamptee seat

Advertisement

Nagpur: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday accompanied Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule as he filed his nomination for Kamptee seat for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said that a lot of people have come to witness the nomination filing of BJP State President Bawankule from the Kamptee Assembly constituency for the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

“Today our State BJP President filed his nomination from the Kamptee Assembly constituency, a large number of people have come here. He will win with a record number of votes and the Mahayuti Government will be formed again in the State,” he said.

Bawankule expressed his gratitude for the significant responsibility given to him and also dispelled rumours about Mahayuti running into a deadlock during seat-sharing. He said, “The party has given me a very big responsibility. Today, I was told to file my nomination from the Kamptee. I filed my nomination as a candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena, and Mahayuti.”

Bawankule underlined the importance of his personal connections with the people of Kamptee. “I have familial connections with the people of Kamptee, and I think they will support me and give me their full strength. I will definitely come back elected with good votes and will strive to work for five years.”

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.