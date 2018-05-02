Bawankule asks Govt to fill up posts of electrical assistants, others in MSEDCL immediately

Nagpur: Former Energy Minister and State BJP General Secretary Chandrashekhar Bawankule along with BJYM activists on Tuesday staged protests against State Government for nagging delay in filling up of over 9000 posts in MSEDCL. “The examinations and recruitment processes for 9500 posts including 5,000 electrical assistants, 2,000 sub station assistants, 412 section engineers and linemen have been completed long ago. Only appointment letters are to be given to the selected candidates. But the State Government has been delaying it. Are the authorities waiting for suicides by the candidates and then act in the matter?” an angry Bawankule asked.

The protest was staged at Samvidhan Square at 11 am on Tuesday. The BJP and BJYM leaders and activists wore black caps and scarves and raised slogans against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Energy Minister Nitin Raut. Apart from Bawankule, those who participated in the protest include District BJP President Arvind Gajbhiye, BJYM’s Shivani Dani Vakhare, and other activists.

“The MSEDCL is not declaring the results and not releasing the list of selected candidates for the above posts. The MSEDCL should declare the results and display the list of selection immediately,” Bawankule demanded. The BJP leader said that he had submitted memorandums to Thackeray and Raut but they chose to turn deaf ears to his demand.

Notably, Raut had directed the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to complete the recruitment process to fill up 7,000 vacant posts in the state power utility firm. This includes 2,000 new recruits for substation assistant post and 5,000 for the post of electrical assistant. MSEDCL had said that they have already completed the selection process and the recruits have been shortlisted. It is checking all documents before issuing the appointment letter.

But even after a nagging delay, nothing has been done to fill up the posts in MSEDCL, Bawankule lamented.